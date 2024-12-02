en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Cozy Christmas

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
15-30s
Landscape
Boxes & Bags
Wood
Vacation
Tree
Night
Fire
Christmas
Wall
Holidays
Light
More details
Cozy Christmas - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:20
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
MissMotion profile image
Created by MissMotion
12exports
20 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Set the scene for the holiday season with our enchanting Cozy Christmas reveal. Picture a cozy living room with a festive tree and a fireplace that warms the soul, perfect for spreading cheer and warming hearts. Customize with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to make a video that's as unique as a snowflake. Share the spirit of Christmas in every frame, ideal for holiday greetings or as a jolly intro to your seasonal campaigns.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of MissMotion
Christmas Rise Original theme video
Christmas Rise
Edit
By rajpakhare
22s
5
3
6
Discover the magic of the holiday season with our Christmas Rise Template. A festive tree ascends majestically among glistening gifts and ornaments, culminating in the grand unveiling of your brand. Easily customize fonts, colors, and add your logo and tagline to create a striking introduction or a memorable standalone video. Share the joy and elevate your message with a sparkling bang this Christmas!
Christmas Chronicles Original theme video
Christmas Chronicles
Edit
By S_WorX
17s
21
9
11
Step into a world of festive charm with our enchanting Christmas Chronicles template. Perfect for holiday broadcasts or any seasonal project, this template wraps your logo and text in a heartwarming ambience. Customize with your own fonts and colors to create a visually stunning intro that embodies the spirit of celebration. Ready to publish and poised to impress, your content will radiate with holiday cheer!
Merry Christmas Original theme video
Merry Christmas
Edit
By vivace_studio
18s
2
6
40
Merry Christmas is a fun-filled and festively animated template with serveral gorgeous looking christmas scenes.
Christmas Wishes Example theme theme video
Christmas Wishes
Edit
By S_WorX
29s
9
6
12
Time to wish Merry Chrstmas and Happy New Year!
Christmas Tree Branches Original theme video
Christmas Tree Branches
Edit
By S_WorX
18s
4
7
17
Celebrate the season with our Christmas Tree Branches reveal. This video template offers a panoramic canvas for your holiday branding. Customize with your logo, festive colors, and a heartwarming tagline to extend your greetings. Whether it's for an intro, a presentation, or a social media splash, this high-definition creation is bound to spread joy and holiday spirit.
Christmas Celebration Launch Original theme video
Christmas Celebration Launch
Edit
By rajpakhare
20s
2
3
5
Revel in the excitement with our Christmas Celebration Launch template, where gifts and balls burst to unveil your logo. This video climaxing in festive fireworks makes a dazzling entrance or a vibrant ending to any content. Personalize it easily with your logo, colors, tagline, and fonts, creating a celebratory atmosphere that's all your own.
Christmas Particles Gold theme video
Christmas Particles
Edit
By TippyTop
21s
8
3
11
Spread holiday cheer with our Christmas Particles template. Watch as a trail of sparkling glitter particles elegantly transforms into a majestic Christmas tree, revealing your logo in a magical way. This multipurpose video is perfect for intros, outros, or as a standalone piece for showcasing your brand. Customize it by adding your logo, tagline, and choosing your own fonts and colors. Get ready to publish a video that captures the festive spirit and leaves a lasting impression on your audience.
Santa Sleigh Reveal Original theme video
Santa Sleigh Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
17s
6
6
20
Spread the holiday cheer with our magical Santa Sleigh Reveal template. As Santa's sleigh soars through a wintry night, your logo is unveiled with a sparkle, perfect for your seasonal greetings or festive promotions. Customize with your texts, colors, and fonts to create a winter wonderland that reflects your brand's identity. Ready to publish, this heartwarming video will sleigh your audience and leave them feeling merry!
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us