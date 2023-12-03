Gradient Shape Lower Third 5

Add a modern, colorful identity bar to your videos with this transparent lower third. A sleek rounded rectangle hosts two editable text fields while soft abstract waves drift inside a vibrant gradient. The motion is smooth and playful, ideal for YouTube, streams, interviews, and presentations. Customize fonts, colors, roundness, and glow to match your brand, then drop it over footage with ease. Designed for clarity and impact, this flat, geometric banner keeps attention on names and titles without clutter. Perfect for creators and brands who want a polished, minimal overlay that still pops.