Velvet Noir Essence Mockup

This is an elegant and moody template with realistic 3d wine bottle renders. It’s easy to customize ideal for beginners, just customize the wine bottle labels as you like, or instead you can drag and drop your own brand label textures and you are good to go. You can customize the colors to match your own product brand. An ideal promotion for your new wine advertisement. Amaze your customers with this template!