Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Fast Slideshow Story

Templates
/
Branding
Portrait
6-15s
Grid
Elegant
Simple
2D Motion Graphics
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Fast Slideshow Story - Original - Poster image
zevs profile image
Created by zevs
14exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
2videos
3texts
1font
1audio
Capture the essence of your brand or share special moments with this Fast Slideshow Story template. The fluid screen reveals and refined typography are tailored for eye-catching mobile content, ideal for promoting or storytelling on social media. Customize your story with images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to leave a lasting impression in mere minutes. It's time to render a vertical masterpiece!
Original
Original
Red and Purple
Red and Purple
Green and Red
Green and Red
