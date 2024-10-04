en
Minimal Cards Reveal

Templates
/
Video Ads
4K
6-15s
Landscape
Corporate
Elegant
Simple
Minimalist
Music
Gaming
More details
Minimal Cards Reveal - Original - Poster image
iamkoltunov profile image
Created by iamkoltunov
42exports
10 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
60fps
5videos
1image
1audio
Captivate your audience with a stunning reveal where 3D cards choreograph the grand entrance of your logo. This Minimal Cards Reveal template offers you the control to blend your media with a picturesque animation, asserting a memorable presence on any platform with ready to publish ease. Customize effortlessly to fit your brand’s unique visual style.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of iamkoltunov
Quick Opener Original theme video
Quick Opener
Edit
By Moysher
12s
24
14
10
Quick Opener is a versatile video template that can be used as an elegant opening to your daily videos or as a smooth promotional video for any kind of video marketing goal and platform. Simply add our media and messages, and let the predefined video animation effects do the rest.
Pop Title 2 Original theme video
Pop Title 2
Edit
By themediastock
15s
2
5
15
The second template in the Pop Title Series! Fancy short animated text!
3D Gray Matte Logo Default theme video
3D Gray Matte Logo
Edit
By minimax
8s
5
3
5
Corporate elegant simple logo reveal. Strict style. Wavy circles reveal the logo shape. Smooth animation. Extruding the logo. Animated long shadow.
Fast Typo Logo Original theme video
Fast Typo Logo
Edit
By Shoeeb
14s
4
6
8
Type 3 words and reveal your logo with style!
Minimal Fashion Promo Original theme video
Minimal Fashion Promo
Edit
By CuteRabbit
10s
27
11
10
Present your fashion apparel with this amazing quick and short promo animation! Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Multimedia Fast Reveal Original theme video
Multimedia Fast Reveal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
8s
24
16
8
Step into the spotlight with a dynamic display of your media, culminating in a sleek grand reveal of your logo and tagline. This Multimedia Fast Reveal template infuses energy into each scene through rapid transitions and stunning visual effects. It's tailored to make your brand memorable on any social platform or presentation. Customize with your text, images, videos, and more to leave a bold statement and a lasting impression.
Colorful Short Stomp Opener Original theme video
Colorful Short Stomp Opener
Edit
By MotionBox
9s
21
26
11
Colorful Short Stomp Opener is a fast and flashy template with an eye-catching design, modern text animations and trendy transitioning effects. A quick intro to your TV shows, commercials, new products, Facebook and YouTube videos or show off your sports, fashion, travelling, vacations, friends and family photos. Impress your audience with this mind blowing and energetically animated template.
Stomp Opener Original theme video
Stomp Opener
Edit
By zevs
7s
21
17
11
Stomp Opener is a great template with simple text animations, and smooth transitions effects. Create a great logo Intro. Great as a social media promo or intro to your presentations, slideshows, commercials, promotions, events, portfolio, sports, fashion, food, traveling, vacations friends, and family photos. Impress your audience with this cool and stylish template.
