Ink Bleed Webcam Overlay

Give your stream a hand-crafted edge with a watercolor-inspired webcam overlay. This transparent, painterly frame pairs a clean facecam window with a subtle lower bar for names or socials. Customize colors, size, frame thickness, corners, spacing and more to match your brand. The seamless loop keeps your broadcast polished from start to finish without distraction. Ideal for creators who want a minimal yet distinctive look that works across gaming, chatting, music, tutorials and more. Elevate your stream style with an ink-bleed aesthetic that feels both creative and professional.