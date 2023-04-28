Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Ink Bleed Webcam Overlay - Original - Poster image

Ink Bleed Webcam Overlay

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Stream elements
Webcam overlay
Painterly
Webcam frame
Looping
135exports
rating
Give your stream a hand-crafted edge with a watercolor-inspired webcam overlay. This transparent, painterly frame pairs a clean facecam window with a subtle lower bar for names or socials. Customize colors, size, frame thickness, corners, spacing and more to match your brand. The seamless loop keeps your broadcast polished from start to finish without distraction. Ideal for creators who want a minimal yet distinctive look that works across gaming, chatting, music, tutorials and more. Elevate your stream style with an ink-bleed aesthetic that feels both creative and professional.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us