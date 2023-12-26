Minimal Box Title 4

Give your videos a polished, professional touch with this minimal lower third. Two sleek boxed titles slide in smoothly as a transparent overlay, perfect for interviews, tutorials, livestreams, and corporate videos. Customize colors, fonts, and direction to match your brand and keep your visuals clean and readable. Designed in flat, modern style, this motion title focuses on clarity and impact without distractions—ideal for creators who want fast, elegant on-screen identification that works with any background.