Dynamic Multi Journey
Your brand's narrative deserves a grand stage, and the Dynamic Multi Journey template is just that. Combine vibrant images with your logo for a customized reveal that captivates from the first frame. Perfect for any platform, this video will set the tone for what's to come.
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
Quick Opener is a versatile video template that can be used as an elegant opening to your daily videos or as a smooth promotional video for any kind of video marketing goal and platform. Simply add our media and messages, and let the predefined video animation effects do the rest.
Colorful Short Stomp Opener is a fast and flashy template with an eye-catching design, modern text animations and trendy transitioning effects. A quick intro to your TV shows, commercials, new products, Facebook and YouTube videos or show off your sports, fashion, travelling, vacations, friends and family photos. Impress your audience with this mind blowing and energetically animated template.
Stomp Opener is a great template with simple text animations, and smooth transitions effects. Create a great logo Intro. Great as a social media promo or intro to your presentations, slideshows, commercials, promotions, events, portfolio, sports, fashion, food, traveling, vacations friends, and family photos. Impress your audience with this cool and stylish template.
Captivate your audience with an unfolding story of images with the Spinning Cylindrical Reveal template. Watch as a quartet of pictures dance in a 3D cylinder rotation, leading to a seamless logo and tagline reveal. This template offers a grand experience on platforms like YouTube and Facebook, perfect for creating a memorable brand moment.
Introduce your brand with a digital twist using the Sleek Search Unveil template. Your logo takes center stage as the ultimate search result, showcasing your brand's prominence and relevance. Fully customizable with your tagline, fonts, and colors, it’s your turn to be what everyone's been looking for. Perfect for intros or as a polished, standalone video, ideal for any platform.
Unveil your vision with the Journey Through Multi Image template. Seamlessly melding from vivid snapshots to your brand's emblem, this template is a multipurpose masterpiece. Tailor the fonts, colors, and media to suit your narrative, ensuring a personalized experience that resonates. Not just an opener, but an opener to possibilities - the ideal beginning or end to any visual endeavor.
Intro Multi Image Logo 3 is a clean and simplistic After Effect template with a modern design and stylish looking logo reveal. This template contains 15 image/video placeholders, 1 editable text layer and 1 logo placeholder. A fantastic way to promote and advertise your new products, extreme sports, travelling, festivals, vacations, electronics, fashion, promos and upcoming events. Impress your audience with this fast and energetically animated AE template.
Fast Stomp Opener is a short and dynamic After Effects template with a fresh and modern look, creative text animations and trendy transitions. It's so easy to use and edit A cool intro to your YouTube channel, Facebook page, Instagram, TV shows, commercials, competitions, corporate presentations, business slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Impress your audience with this cool and creatively animated AE template.
