Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Sleek Search Unveil

Templates
/
Branding
4K
6-15s
Landscape
Search
Frame
Gradient
Flare
Simple
Minimalist
Music
More details
Sleek Search Unveil - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:09
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Goldenmotion profile image
Created by Goldenmotion
34exports
9 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
6videos
1image
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Introduce your brand with a digital twist using the Sleek Search Unveil template. Your logo takes center stage as the ultimate search result, showcasing your brand's prominence and relevance. Fully customizable with your tagline, fonts, and colors, it’s your turn to be what everyone's been looking for. Perfect for intros or as a polished, standalone video, ideal for any platform.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
Trendy Search Reveal Original theme video
Trendy Search Reveal
Edit
By thundermotion2021
8s
6
4
18
Bring simplicity and sophistication to your audience with this Trendy Search Reveal template. The camera retreats to uncover a world of possibilities behind every search, as graceful shapes and subtle animations create a canvas for your logo and tagline's grand debut.
Retro Pixel Adventure Original theme video
Retro Pixel Adventure
Edit
By kalinichev
10s
2
7
17
Embark on a nostalgic gaming adventure with the Retro Pixel Adventure. This template brings the charm of retro gaming to life, featuring cute 3D gaming icons that serve as the backdrop for your footage. Watch as the iconic characters and elements from the 8-bit era add a touch of whimsy and playfulness to your opener. With its vibrant colors, dynamic animations, and nostalgic vibes, this template sets the perfect tone for gaming-related content, YouTube channels, or any project that seeks to capture the magic of classic video games.
Stomp Logo Original theme video
Stomp Logo
Edit
By zevs
7s
22
22
15
Stomp Logo this is an awesome After Effects template. It's well timed with dynamic kinetic typography and fast frame transitions. It contains 11 photo/video placeholders and 9 editable text layers and 1 logo placeholder. A great way to display your fashion, sports, products, portfolio photos or as an opener to your slideshows, presentations, broadcasts, promotions and events videos. Easily make your next short, trendy and creatively animated opener and impress your audience. Available in both of our most popular sizes 4K
Circle Logo Animation Original theme video
Circle Logo Animation
Edit
By mhakmal07
15s
6
3
12
Balls Logo Reveal is a professionally designed and animated After Effects template that uses 3d balls to reveal and enhance your logo. This is designed with simplicity and rich look in mind. It is very simple to use, just drag and drop your logo and export your high-quality animation, whether you run a big brand business or a YouTube channel you can impress people with this new stylish logo animation. No plugins required.
Atom Original theme video
Atom
Edit
By Skvifi
8s
8
4
13
Did you know that over the course of 7 years, all atoms in your body will be changed? Your company is the same, with key pieces evolving and changing, while the brand stays the same, stable, powerful and adaptable. Reveal your logo behind an atom to start any kind of online lesson, webinar, presentation, or YouTube video.
Journey Through Multi Image Original theme video
Journey Through Multi Image
Edit
By Goldenmotion
7s
24
18
8
Unveil your vision with the Journey Through Multi Image template. Seamlessly melding from vivid snapshots to your brand's emblem, this template is a multipurpose masterpiece. Tailor the fonts, colors, and media to suit your narrative, ensuring a personalized experience that resonates. Not just an opener, but an opener to possibilities - the ideal beginning or end to any visual endeavor.
Intro Multi Image Logo 3 - Horizontal Original theme video
Intro Multi Image Logo 3 - Horizontal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
7s
24
19
12
Intro Multi Image Logo 3 is a clean and simplistic After Effect template with a modern design and stylish looking logo reveal. This template contains 15 image/video placeholders, 1 editable text layer and 1 logo placeholder. A fantastic way to promote and advertise your new products, extreme sports, travelling, festivals, vacations, electronics, fashion, promos and upcoming events. Impress your audience with this fast and energetically animated AE template.
Brush Stomp Opener Original theme video
Brush Stomp Opener
Edit
By MotionBox
8s
5
12
10
Send message to your costumers with watercolor brush stomp opener! Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
