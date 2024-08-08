en
Introduce your brand with a digital twist using the Sleek Search Unveil template. Your logo takes center stage as the ultimate search result, showcasing your brand's prominence and relevance. Fully customizable with your tagline, fonts, and colors, it’s your turn to be what everyone's been looking for. Perfect for intros or as a polished, standalone video, ideal for any platform.
Best of Goldenmotion
By thundermotion2021
8s
6
4
18
Bring simplicity and sophistication to your audience with this Trendy Search Reveal template. The camera retreats to uncover a world of possibilities behind every search, as graceful shapes and subtle animations create a canvas for your logo and tagline's grand debut.
By kalinichev
10s
2
7
17
Embark on a nostalgic gaming adventure with the Retro Pixel Adventure. This template brings the charm of retro gaming to life, featuring cute 3D gaming icons that serve as the backdrop for your footage. Watch as the iconic characters and elements from the 8-bit era add a touch of whimsy and playfulness to your opener. With its vibrant colors, dynamic animations, and nostalgic vibes, this template sets the perfect tone for gaming-related content, YouTube channels, or any project that seeks to capture the magic of classic video games.
By zevs
7s
22
22
15
Stomp Logo this is an awesome After Effects template. It's well timed with dynamic kinetic typography and fast frame transitions. It contains 11 photo/video placeholders and 9 editable text layers and 1 logo placeholder. A great way to display your fashion, sports, products, portfolio photos or as an opener to your slideshows, presentations, broadcasts, promotions and events videos. Easily make your next short, trendy and creatively animated opener and impress your audience. Available in both of our most popular sizes 4K
By mhakmal07
15s
6
3
12
Balls Logo Reveal is a professionally designed and animated After Effects template that uses 3d balls to reveal and enhance your logo. This is designed with simplicity and rich look in mind. It is very simple to use, just drag and drop your logo and export your high-quality animation, whether you run a big brand business or a YouTube channel you can impress people with this new stylish logo animation. No plugins required.
By Skvifi
8s
8
4
13
Did you know that over the course of 7 years, all atoms in your body will be changed? Your company is the same, with key pieces evolving and changing, while the brand stays the same, stable, powerful and adaptable. Reveal your logo behind an atom to start any kind of online lesson, webinar, presentation, or YouTube video.
By Goldenmotion
7s
24
18
8
Unveil your vision with the Journey Through Multi Image template. Seamlessly melding from vivid snapshots to your brand's emblem, this template is a multipurpose masterpiece. Tailor the fonts, colors, and media to suit your narrative, ensuring a personalized experience that resonates. Not just an opener, but an opener to possibilities - the ideal beginning or end to any visual endeavor.
By Goldenmotion
7s
24
19
12
Intro Multi Image Logo 3 is a clean and simplistic After Effect template with a modern design and stylish looking logo reveal. This template contains 15 image/video placeholders, 1 editable text layer and 1 logo placeholder. A fantastic way to promote and advertise your new products, extreme sports, travelling, festivals, vacations, electronics, fashion, promos and upcoming events. Impress your audience with this fast and energetically animated AE template.
By MotionBox
8s
5
12
10
Send message to your costumers with watercolor brush stomp opener! Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
