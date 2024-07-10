en
Modern Stylish Promo

Templates
/
Slideshow
15-30s
Landscape
Grid
Modern
Shape
Elegant
Simple
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
More details
Modern Stylish Promo - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:27
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
grstudio profile image
Created by grstudio
19exports
27 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
8videos
13texts
1font
1audio
Streamline your brand narrative with our Modern Stylish Promo slideshow template. Designed for the dynamic, this template blends vibrant transitions with clean text animations. Its versatility allows for inclusion of both images and videos, making it perfect for showcasing your latest products, a fashionable portfolio, or unforgettable memories. Customize colors, fonts, and more to transform your vision into a captivating visual journey.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
