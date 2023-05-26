Clean Typography 5
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
366exports
Create a refined first impression with a clean, minimal motion title. This template pairs bold typography with a subtle gradient backdrop and a thin frame for a polished, modern look. Use the headline, supporting text, and caption line to introduce topics, brands, or announcements. Smooth defocus and fluid animation keep the focus on your message. Easily adjust colors and fonts to match your branding. Ideal for intros, title cards, slides, and social posts across formats.
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Pack (5)
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