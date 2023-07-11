Photo Stories 12

Build a sleek vertical promo in minutes. This minimal, flat-design story template uses clean geometric panels, bold typography, and smooth slide-ins to showcase your visuals and message. Swap in your images, edit multiple headlines, and finish with a clear call-to-action button. Fine-tune colors and font to match your brand. Perfect for story ads, product drops, launches, portfolios, and quick announcements that need to look modern and polished on social. No complex setup—just customize and export a sharp, on-brand story that grabs attention.