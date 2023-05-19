Unique Quote Title 7
00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
111exports
Share quotes with clarity and style using a clean, minimal motion title. A centered gradient banner frames your message while smooth, staggered slide-ins keep focus on the words. The transparent background makes this overlay perfect for videos, presentations, or streams. Customize fonts, colors, and imagery to match your brand, then export a crisp, professional result in seconds. Ideal for motivational lines, testimonials, or standout statements where simplicity and readability matter most.
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