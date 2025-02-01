en
Valentine's Day Story 1

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
Portrait
6-15s
Wedding
Love
Holidays
Abstract
Shape
Elegant
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
More details
Valentine's Day Story 1 - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:07
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
hushahir profile image
Created by hushahir
10exports
7 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
3texts
1font
1audio
Sweep your audience off their feet with our dreamy Valentine's Day Story template. Set the scene for romance as stylish typography and charming elements appear on the screen. Customize text, fonts, and colors to convey your heartfelt message or a special promotion on social media. This video is perfect for capturing hearts and stirring emotions on mobile-first platforms like Instagram Stories.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Pack (5)
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
Valentine's Day Story 5
Valentine's Day Story 5
Edit
By hushahir
7s
1
3
7
Valentine's Day Story 4
Valentine's Day Story 4
Edit
By hushahir
7s
1
4
9
Valentine's Day Story 3
Valentine's Day Story 3
Edit
By hushahir
7s
1
4
8
Valentine's Day Story 2
Valentine's Day Story 2
Edit
By hushahir
7s
1
4
8
Valentine's Day Story 1
Valentine's Day Story 1
Edit
By hushahir
7s
1
4
8
