Tasty Bites 3

Promote your restaurant, café, or bar with a clean, vertical story ad built for social. This minimalist flat-design template pairs bold headlines with circular image frames, a prominent discount badge, and clear calls-to-action. Smooth, playful motion and wave accents keep attention on your offer while you customize colors, text, logo, and media in moments. Perfect for specials, new menus, and takeout or delivery campaigns across Stories, Reels, and TikTok. Make your brand look fresh and professional in just a few clicks.