Shatter Box
Created by rajpakhare
29exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Blow your audience away with a reveal that breaks the mold. Our Shatter Box template scatters metallic cubes across a dark atmospheric scene, leading to your logo's dramatic entrance. It's the modern, stylish opener your content deserves.
Similar templates
Best of rajpakhare
By milinkovic
8s
7
3
11
Unravel the mystery of your brand with the chilling Graveyard Halloween Unveil template. In a misty, moonlit graveyard, the fog clears to unveil your logo, accompanied by haunting soundscapes. Put your brand at the center of a spooky story, perfect for Halloween events or horror-themed promotions. Customize colors, logo, and tagline to give your audience a frighteningly good reveal!
By milinkovic
9s
7
3
10
Step into the shadows with our Scary Pumpkin Explosion template, where a menacing pumpkin bursts into flames to disclose your brand. Tailor the burst of fiery colors and bone chilling text to fit your frightful message. This video is perfect for your Halloween events or horror themed promotions, creating a hair raising reveal that hooks the audience on platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
By bbpixel
10s
5
3
7
Tech Pieces Logo is a hi-tech and futuristic animation. 3D cubes dynamically animate and rotate, whilst carrying a small piece of your logo. The cubes assemble in the center accompanied by neon flashes and rays of light, that light up to reveal your logo. Create your version in just a few clicks!
By hushahir
6s
2
3
11
Step into a shadowy realm with our Halloween Spooky Reveal template, where a mysterious pumpkin spins, summoning a bat that swoops in to unveil your brand in a blaze of glory. This thrilling video captures your audience's attention, ideal for those wishing to add a touch of the supernatural to their content. Easily customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, creating an unforgettable experience for your viewers.
By milinkovic
6s
7
3
9
Step into the twilight zone with our Halloween Pumpkins Unveil template, where glowing pumpkins and a shroud of fog set the stage for your logo’s eerie emergence. Ideal for Halloween parties or events, this video is as customizable as it is captivating; you can alter fonts, colors, and taglines to craft the perfect spooky invite or promotion. Make an unforgettable impression with a reveal that is both festive and mysteriously chilling.
By milinkovic
12s
7
5
14
Celebrate the season of spooks with our Halloween Party Unveil template. Dark shadows and ghostly pumpkins set the stage for an impactful reveal of your brand or event. Perfect for Halloween festivities or promotions, customize this template with your logo, tagline, and event details to engage your audience in a delightfully haunting experience. It's easy to use and ensures your event stands out with a creative, festive touch.
By MotionBox
15s
12
3
11
Step back in time with our throwback Retro Arcade Reveal video template. A glitchy, retro arcade screen powers up in a smoky ambiance to reveal your logo and tagline. This atmospheric video will be a game-changer for your brand, whether it's for intros, outros, or as a robust standalone piece. It's easy to make it your own: just plug in your logo, tagline, choose from various themes or customize the colors and fonts, and get ready to captivate and impress.
By S_WorX
13s
5
4
9
Capture the essence of darkness and intrigue with our Dark Rain template. Watch as cinematic rain falls onto your logo, creating an atmospheric and captivating reveal. This multipurpose video is perfect for intros, outros, or as a standalone showcase for your brand or message. With customization options for your logo and tagline, create a ready-to-publish video that leaves a lasting impression. Elevate your content with this dark and immersive motion graphics template today!
