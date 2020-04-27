Colorful Instagram Stories 1

Make your vertical story stand out with bold headlines, vibrant gradients, and smooth slide-ins. This minimalist 2D slideshow blends abstract wave shapes with a clear call-to-action to drive clicks. Perfect for quick promos, branding, and product highlights, it’s optimized for story feeds and easy to customize—swap images, tweak fonts and colors, and tailor the CTA. Deliver a polished, modern look in seconds and keep your audience engaged from the first frame to the last.