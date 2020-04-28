Colorful Instagram Stories 4

Make your message pop with a colorful vertical story designed for quick promos and brand updates. This clean, flat-design layout features bold headlines, supporting text, and a prominent call-to-action. Customize multiple text fields, swap fonts, and fine‑tune a vibrant gradient palette to fit your identity. Circular accents and smooth, fluid motion keep the look modern and polished. Ideal for campaigns, announcements, and offers in vertical placements where clarity and speed matter. Set your message, add your site or CTA, and you’re ready to post a crisp, engaging story that drives attention.