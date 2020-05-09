Colorful Instagram Stories 6
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 images · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
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Bring your brand to life with a colorful story video designed for vertical screens. This modern, minimalist template pairs bold typography with vibrant gradient waves and a centered circular media window. Showcase multiple images in a smooth slideshow, add a clear headline and supporting copy, and guide viewers with a subtle arrow indicator. Flat-design aesthetics, seamless transitions, and a clean, centered layout make it ideal for promos, announcements, and product highlights. Easily customize fonts, colors, and media to match your branding and publish polished stories in minutes.
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