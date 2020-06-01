Colorful Instagram Stories 7

Make your next story pop with a colorful, modern layout built for quick promos. This vertical template blends vibrant gradients, bold typography, and smooth circular media reveals to spotlight your product or message. A prominent CTA button drives action, while sleek flat-design waves keep everything clean and on brand. Swap in your photos or clips, edit headlines and supporting copy, adjust colors and fonts, and export a polished story in minutes. Ideal for launches, offers, and announcements, this versatile slideshow-style story works across social platforms and grabs attention instantly.