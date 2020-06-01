Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Colorful Instagram Stories 8 - Original - Poster image

Colorful Instagram Stories 8

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 images · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Flat design
Slideshow
Minimal
Blob shape
335exports
rating
Make your brand pop with a vibrant story template built for vertical screens. This clean, minimal slideshow features smooth, fluid transitions, colorful gradient backdrops, rounded media cards, and clear title and CTA areas. Swap in your images, adjust fonts and colors, and craft a modern promo for product launches, offers, or announcements. With a centered layout and relaxed pacing, it keeps focus on your visuals and message while staying elegant and on-trend. Perfect for social stories and short vertical ads.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us