Colorful Instagram Stories 8

Make your brand pop with a vibrant story template built for vertical screens. This clean, minimal slideshow features smooth, fluid transitions, colorful gradient backdrops, rounded media cards, and clear title and CTA areas. Swap in your images, adjust fonts and colors, and craft a modern promo for product launches, offers, or announcements. With a centered layout and relaxed pacing, it keeps focus on your visuals and message while staying elegant and on-trend. Perfect for social stories and short vertical ads.