Family Memory Album 15

Craft a timeless opener with cinematic depth and warm nostalgia. This motion title places your favorite photos inside realistic paper frames, surrounded by soft bokeh and drifting particles for a dreamy, parallax look. Customize title and supporting text, adjust fonts and colors, and fine‑tune depth of field, bokeh, and particle intensity to match your brand or story. Ideal for family memories, weddings, travel highlights, and heartfelt tributes, it delivers an elegant, calm atmosphere that feels both intimate and polished.