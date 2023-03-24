Fancy YouTube Lower Thirds - 13
00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
95exports
Add a polished, minimal lower third to your YouTube videos in seconds. This transparent overlay features a clean play icon, bold yet refined typography, and a dynamic underline accent. Customize names, channel handles, colors, and fonts to match your brand. Smooth, energetic animation ensures your on-screen talent and guests get noticed without distracting from your content. Perfect for interviews, tutorials, commentary, and live streams where clarity and consistency matter.
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