Pop Lower Thirds 16

Design polished, professional lower thirds that sit cleanly over your footage. This transparent overlay blends minimal, flat geometry with vibrant gradient accents for instant readability. Customize names, roles, and an extra line to match your brand. Smooth slide-in and elegant exit keep attention on your message without distraction. Tweak fonts, colors, and corner roundness to suit any channel or project. Perfect for interviews, tutorials, webinars, news updates, and social content where clarity and style matter.