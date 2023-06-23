Location Title 3

Showcase places clearly and stylishly with a rotating globe above bold gradient title bars. This transparent motion title is perfect for travel videos, destination spotlights, geographic intros, or corporate location IDs. The clean, minimal, flat-design look keeps focus on your words, while the vibrant duotone gradient adds a modern edge. Easily customize the headline and supporting line, choose your brand colors, and export with confidence. Use it as an overlay for maps, city scenes, or any location-based project where clarity and polish matter.