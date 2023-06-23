Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Location Title 3 - ORG - Poster image

Location Title 3

00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Location
Minimal
Planet
Digital banner
146exports
rating
Showcase places clearly and stylishly with a rotating globe above bold gradient title bars. This transparent motion title is perfect for travel videos, destination spotlights, geographic intros, or corporate location IDs. The clean, minimal, flat-design look keeps focus on your words, while the vibrant duotone gradient adds a modern edge. Easily customize the headline and supporting line, choose your brand colors, and export with confidence. Use it as an overlay for maps, city scenes, or any location-based project where clarity and polish matter.
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Location Title 3 ORG theme video
Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us