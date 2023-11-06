Black Friday Sales Stories 5 - Vertical

Light up your offer with a bold neon sale card built for stories and social ads. A glowing headline stack, megaphone icon, and dark brick backdrop create instant impact. Tweak colors, font, and text to match your brand and announce limited-time deals or seasonal promotions. Optimized for vertical and square formats, this clean, minimal layout keeps attention on your message while flickering neon accents add energy. Perfect for quick promos, retail announcements, and attention-grabbing posts.