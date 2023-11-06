Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Black Friday Sales Stories 5 - Square - Original - Poster image

Black Friday Sales Stories 5 - Square

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Glow
Story video
Sale
Neon sign
545exports
rating
Light up your offer with a bold neon sale card built for stories and social ads. A glowing headline stack, megaphone icon, and dark brick backdrop create instant impact. Tweak colors, font, and text to match your brand and announce limited-time deals or seasonal promotions. Optimized for vertical and square formats, this clean, minimal layout keeps attention on your message while flickering neon accents add energy. Perfect for quick promos, retail announcements, and attention-grabbing posts.
Available formats:
9:16
1:1
4:5
hushahir profile image
hushahir
Edit
Pack (5)
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
Black Friday Sales Stories 1 - Square
By hushahir
Edit
00:08
Black Friday Sales Stories 1 - Square Original theme video
Black Friday Sales Stories 2 - Square
By hushahir
Edit
00:08
Black Friday Sales Stories 2 - Square Original theme video
Black Friday Sales Stories 3 - Square
By hushahir
Edit
00:08
Black Friday Sales Stories 3 - Square Original theme video
Black Friday Sales Stories 4 - Square
By hushahir
Edit
00:08
Black Friday Sales Stories 4 - Square Original theme video
Black Friday Sales Stories 5 - Square
By hushahir
Edit
00:08
Black Friday Sales Stories 5 - Square Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us