Black Friday Sales Stories 3 - Square

Create a punchy sale promo ideal for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and seasonal offers. This story/post template features a 3D shopping bag, bold typography, a striking sunburst background and a clear call-to-action. It’s optimized for vertical and square formats and works great for e-commerce, retail, and social ads. Customize colors, fonts and text to showcase your discount, categories and brand voice. With clean, minimal styling and vibrant visuals, it’s designed to grab attention fast and drive clicks to your store.