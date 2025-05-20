en
Thriller Opener 2
Created by igorilla
7exports
50 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
24fps
6videos
8texts
2fonts
2audios
Set the stage for suspense with this enthralling Thriller Opener template, perfect for crafting tales of intrigue and mystery. Journey through a dimly lit archival space, uncovering layers of storyline stitched together with every slide. Personalize this moody, engaging video by adding images, videos, and text that evoke the full spectrum of suspense.
Similar templates
Best of igorilla
By igorilla
48s
1
18
14
By S_WorX
30s
21
19
10
Dive into the essence of your book with our enthralling video promo. As the narrative of your thriller novel unfolds, entice your audience with a cinematic journey. This Beyond the Cover template lets you add your unique touch with custom images, text, and more, creating that much needed buzz for your latest masterpiece. Engage your readers with a visual appetizer they cannot resist.
By igorilla
46s
21
7
3
Bring to life a sentimental journey with the Drawing Memories template. Your photos evolve from sketches to reality, captured in the cozy glow of a Super 8 film. Ideal for diverse uses, from marketing campaigns to intimate photo galleries, this slideshow is fully customizable to resonate with your audience. Relive and share cherished moments with a video that's ready to move hearts and minds.
By igorilla
35s
21
6
2
By igorilla
41s
21
7
3
By vivace_studio
30s
5
14
13
Slow and cinematically animated template with picture frames and a page-turning effect that stylishly combine to reveal your media.
By S_WorX
46s
1
16
5
Create a visual narrative that's as chilling as a ghostly whisper with this Silent Nightmares Titles template. Engulf your audience in a world of horror with eerie music and gripping animation, perfect for a Halloween bash or horror film promo. Personalize your horrific journey with custom text, images, and colors that will leave viewers with goosebumps and a story they won't forget.
By S_WorX
45s
1
14
7
Dive into the art of suspense with our Veil of Suspense template, where every scene pulls your audience deeper into the mystery. Eerie lighting effects and gradual text reveals are the soul of this template, making it a perfect fit for trailers and teasers that need to leave a chilling impact. Your story is unique let its presentation be just as extraordinary with customizable assets.
