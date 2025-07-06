Try for free
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Colorful Liquid Spotify Canvas

Colorful Liquid Spotify Canvas - Original - Poster image
minimax profile image
58exports
8 seconds
8 seconds
30fps
1image
2texts
1font
1audio
1audio
Dive into a world of vibrant, flowing beauty with our Colorful Liquid Spotify Canvas template, where liquid colors cascade like melting ice cream. Perfect for a breezy social media post or a trendy product showcase, you can add images, catchy text, and customize the fonts and colors to match your brand's energy. Create a splash on Instagram Stories, TikTok, or Snapchat with content that's both eye-catching and effortlessly vertical.
Themes (6)
Similar templates
Best of minimax
Original
Double Text
Edit
Song Cover
Song Cover
Edit
Single Text
Single Text
Edit
Only Background
Only Background
Edit
Discolored
Discolored
Edit
Alt Theme
Ice Cream
Edit
