en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Motion Team Intro
00:00/00:12
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by motionsparrow
28exports
13 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
6videos
1image
5texts
4fonts
1audio
Step into the modern era with our dynamic Motion Team Intro template, perfect for showcasing your team, brand, or event. Bold grunge elements and fast-paced animations merge with cropped images against a patterned gray backdrop, creating a vibrant, bold statement. Tailor the colors, text, logo, and tagline to fit your message and captivate your audience with a ready-to-publish video that exudes style and relevance.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
By themediastock
15s
22
10
12
Immerse your audience in a world of discovery with our rapid-paced, Suspense Science Scene template. Ideal for science presentations and educational content, the thrilling zooms and pans keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Tailor it with your graphics, texts, and colors. Effortlessly convey complex ideas in a full-screen video that's ready to publish and awe.
By themediastock
15s
22
11
13
Immerse your audience in a world of discovery with our rapid-paced, Suspense Science Scene template. Ideal for science presentations and educational content, the thrilling zooms and pans keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Tailor it with your graphics, texts, and colors. Effortlessly convey complex ideas in a full-screen video that's ready to publish and awe.
By themediastock
15s
22
11
15
Immerse your audience in a world of discovery with our rapid-paced, Suspense Science Scene template. Ideal for science presentations and educational content, the thrilling zooms and pans keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Tailor it with your graphics, texts, and colors. Effortlessly convey complex ideas in a full-screen video that's ready to publish and awe.
By themediastock
15s
22
11
14
Immerse your audience in a world of discovery with our rapid-paced, Suspense Science Scene template. Ideal for science presentations and educational content, the thrilling zooms and pans keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Tailor it with your graphics, texts, and colors. Effortlessly convey complex ideas in a full-screen video that's ready to publish and awe.
By themediastock
15s
22
10
14
Immerse your audience in a world of discovery with our rapid-paced, Suspense Science Scene template. Ideal for science presentations and educational content, the thrilling zooms and pans keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Tailor it with your graphics, texts, and colors. Effortlessly convey complex ideas in a full-screen video that's ready to publish and awe.
By Moysher
7s
9
3
15
Transform a simple sketch into a stunning brand statement with our Sketch Reveal. Witness the art of unveiling, as a playful pile of tiles orchestrates the grand reveal of your logo, followed by a gleaming flourish that spotlights your brand's essence. Perfect for intros and social media, tailor this reveal with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a video that's unmistakably you.
By Mr.Rabbit
8s
8
3
12
Electrify your brand's identity with our Abstract Tech Ident template, where technology meets artistry. Watch your logo take shape atop a glowing circuit board grid, each flash weaving energy into a digital masterpiece. A final gleaming reflection brings your brand to life, ready for the world. Customize colors, fonts, and taglines to fit your vision, and publish a polished video with a futuristic vibe in a flash.
By Mr.Rabbit
9s
9
3
13
Introduce your brand with architectural precision using our 3D Architect Reveal template. Watch as your logo comes to life in a captivating reveal, constructed with intricate design elements. The 3D architect drawings and graph paper backdrop give a technical edge, while the clean background showcases your logo in all its glory. This multipurpose video is perfect for versatile use, from impressive brand intros to standalone presentations. Customization options include adding your logo, text, tagline, and choosing your colors. Ready to publish a video that stands out? Try our 3D Architect Reveal template now!
Menu
Templates
Solutions