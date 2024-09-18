en
Twilight Graveyard

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
15-30s
Landscape
Wood
Cloud
Nature
Halloween
Holidays
Scary
Dark
3D Motion Graphics
More details
Twilight Graveyard - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:25
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
8exports
25 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
1image
3texts
1font
2audios
Step into a world where the ethereal and the enigmatic blend seamlessly with our Twilight Graveyard reveal template. Your branding rises above the mists, with customizable logo and text elements that echo through the desolate tombs. Perfect for creating intros with a spectral twist, this template promises to engage and haunt your audience with its atmospheric design, tailored effortlessly to your unearthly vision.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Halloween Into the Woods Original theme video
Halloween Into the Woods
Edit
By onbothsides
21s
24
21
16
Step into a chilling narrative with our 'Halloween Into the Woods' template. This eerie slideshow melds your visuals with a haunted forest backdrop, VFX fog, and creepy crawlies. Perfect for crafting a shivering introduction to your Halloween event, spook-tacular specials, or any hair-raising promotions. Complete with a smart custom controller, you can personalize every frightening detail from fonts to colors. Create a tale that will haunt your audience long after they've watched.
Through the Forest Original theme video
Through the Forest
Edit
By S_WorX
26s
4
6
4
Delve into the heart of an enigmatic forest with our Through the Forest template. As the camera glides through the branches, lead to the revelation of titles. Customize the titles to match your project and create an atmosphere of intrigue. Perfect for mystery writers, filmmakers, and anyone seeking to add a touch of wonder to their content. Unravel the enigma and captivate your audience with this intro template.
Dark Wall Intro Original theme video
Dark Wall Intro
Edit
By S_WorX
20s
4
8
5
Creepy intro for your videos.
Enchanting Ravenwood Original theme video
Enchanting Ravenwood
Edit
By S_WorX
17s
6
4
3
Experience the enchantment of our Enchanting Ravenwood template. Step into the mystical realm of the 'Enchanting Ravenwood' as the camera gracefully glides through a misty forest, revealing your logo. Transport your audience into a dreamlike atmosphere, where enigmatic ravens and towering trees set the stage for your brand's captivating story. This multipurpose video is ready-to-publish and fully customizable, allowing you to add your logo, tagline, and even customize fonts and colors. Unleash the magic and create a video that leaves a lasting impression.
Christmas Tree Branches Original theme video
Christmas Tree Branches
Edit
By S_WorX
18s
4
7
17
Celebrate the season with our Christmas Tree Branches reveal. This video template offers a panoramic canvas for your holiday branding. Customize with your logo, festive colors, and a heartwarming tagline to extend your greetings. Whether it's for an intro, a presentation, or a social media splash, this high-definition creation is bound to spread joy and holiday spirit.
Creepy Halloween Jack-o-lantern Original theme video
Creepy Halloween Jack-o-lantern
Edit
By S_WorX
18s
5
4
13
Scary Halloween introduction to your videos!
Spellbound Introduction Original theme video
Spellbound Introduction
Edit
By S_WorX
16s
6
7
11
Introduce your brand with a touch of mystery and intrigue using our Spellbound Introduction template. Ideal for captivating intros or outros, this reveal video adds a retro, nostalgic vibe to your project. Customize it with your logo, text, tagline, fonts, and colors to create a one-of-a-kind experience that transports your audience to a spine-tingling Halloween night. With its versatile application, this multipurpose template ensures your content stands out from the crowd.
Sinister Blood Reveal Vampire Velvet theme video
Sinister Blood Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
16s
6
4
17
Elevate the terror quotient with our Sinister Blood Reveal template. Experience the macabre as a sinister jack-o'-lantern explodes, drenching the screen in a cascade of crimson blood. Thick plumes of smoke shroud the scene, creating a spine-chilling atmosphere. This ready-to-publish video is perfect for intros, product launches, or standalone presentations. Customize it with your logo, tagline, text, colors, and fonts to create a hauntingly memorable visual experience. Unleash the darkness and elevate your brand's presence with this stunning reveal template.
