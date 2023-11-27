Clean Lower Third 3

Elevate your videos with a clean, minimalist lower third designed for clarity and elegance. This transparent overlay delivers polished typography with a subtle underline accent and smooth, unobtrusive animation. Ideal for interviews, tutorials, corporate content, and YouTube intros, it keeps attention on your message while reinforcing brand professionalism. Easily customize names, roles, and colors to match your identity. The refined motion and balanced layout ensure legibility across any footage without visual clutter. Achieve a modern, professional look in minutes with a versatile lower third that fits any edit and any platform.