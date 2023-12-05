Social Title 1
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
1.3Kexports
Design clean, modern motion titles that pop. This transparent overlay works as a striking headline or a tidy lower third for video posts, stories, or vlogs. Bold typography and a sliding highlight bar keep messages readable and on-brand. Quickly customize fonts, sizes, line spacing, and colors to fit any palette. Smooth line wipes and subtle fades deliver a polished, professional feel without distraction. Ideal for social content, promos, and edits where clarity and speed matter. No plugins required—just drop it on your footage and go.
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