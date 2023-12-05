Social Title 1

Design clean, modern motion titles that pop. This transparent overlay works as a striking headline or a tidy lower third for video posts, stories, or vlogs. Bold typography and a sliding highlight bar keep messages readable and on-brand. Quickly customize fonts, sizes, line spacing, and colors to fit any palette. Smooth line wipes and subtle fades deliver a polished, professional feel without distraction. Ideal for social content, promos, and edits where clarity and speed matter. No plugins required—just drop it on your footage and go.