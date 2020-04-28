Colorful Instagram Stories 3
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 5 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
87exports
Create a standout Instagram Story with a vibrant gradient background, clean typography, and a built-in swipe-up call to action. This vertical promo is crafted for quick, effective branding: customize fonts, colors, and multiple text fields to highlight offers, announcements, or links. Smooth kinetic type and slide-in reveals keep attention on your message while the rounded frame adds polish. Perfect for product drops, events, and social ads when you need clarity and impact in seconds.
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