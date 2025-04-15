en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
00:00/00:25
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by AirwavesMedia
7exports
25 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
11videos
1image
23texts
2fonts
1audio
Step into the digital age with style using our Glitch Urban Intro template. Colorful, contemporary, and customizable—this slideshow engages viewers from the first glitch. Imprint your unique brand image across each slide with adjustable elements like colors, fonts, and logos. The stage is yours to tell a compelling story, whether for business or pleasure.
Similar templates
Best of AirwavesMedia
By arkadixcore
17s
23
17
7
The Glitch Urban Opener immerses you in a dark, distorted world with glitchy effects that distort and disrupt the visuals. The glitch effects add an edgy feel to the opener, making it perfect for urban-themed projects. The visuals are bold and dramatic, with a stark contrast between the light and dark elements. The glitch effects create a sense of unpredictability and motion, making it perfect for action-packed projects. Get ready to be transported to a gritty, cyberpunk world with the Glitch Urban Opener.
By Goldenmotion
26s
24
25
7
Dynamic Urban Intro is an upbeat and energetically animated Video with an eye-catching design, dynamic text animation and trendy transitioning effects. It contains 11 text placeholders, 12 image placeholders and 1 logo placeholder. You can use it to showcase a wide variety of photos and video clips. Impress your audience with this action-packed and energetically animated Video.
By AirwavesMedia
19s
21
19
9
Introducing a slideshow with a rebellious twist. Our Grunge Urban Opener template harnesses the power of grunge aesthetics and glitch effects, instantly drawing your audience into your message. Unleash your personalized story with customizable images, text, and more, creating a riveting showcase that leaves a lasting impression.
By starlight_motion
16s
27
51
14
Create a captivating visual journey with our Grunge Hip-Hop Promo template. This versatile slideshow template combines glitch aesthetics with abstract elements, resulting in a dynamic and visually stunning video. Customize it with your own videos, choose your colors, and add text to convey your message effectively. Whether you're creating a marketing campaign, a presentation, or a photo gallery, this multipurpose template will leave a lasting impression on your audience. Get ready to publish a professional and visually appealing video that stands out from the crowd.
By arkadixcore
25s
21
24
11
A wicked introduction to your presentations, slideshows, TV shows, commercials, advertisements, promotions and upcoming events videos. Impress your audience with this cool looking and creatively animated template.
By Ezome
20s
21
20
19
Step into the edgy streets of creativity with our Grunge Urban Vibe template. This slideshow bursts with bold, grungy elements, colliding intensity with modernity to spotlight your logo, images, and text. Perfect for projects needing a daring touch, it's a fast-moving visual spectacle suitable for a wide array of content, from gritty promotional videos to compelling presentations.
By Goldenmotion
25s
23
18
11
Invoke the drama of cinema with the Cinematic Glitch Show, a template that turns ordinary slides into a virtual event. With just a few clicks, infuse your brand's essence into fonts, colors, and transitions, creating not just a slideshow, but a journey through your narrative. Ideal for event intros or impactful YouTube videos, make each frame a sweeping statement.
By Danimotions
28s
21
28
10
Dive into a world where each frame brings a new perspective with 'Multiscreen Glitch Story'. This horizontal slideshow template thrives on its cutting-edge glitch effect, making your content pop. Ideal for those seeking a contemporary spin on their presentations or social content. Customize slides with your videos, images, and text. The finale's amazing glitched logo animation and smooth darkening effect leave an indelible impression.
Menu
Templates
Solutions