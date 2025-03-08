en
RGB Narrative Journey

Templates
/
Video Ads
15-30s
Landscape
Distortion
Glitch
Abstract
Titles
Shape
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
More details
RGB Narrative Journey - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:16
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
AirwavesMedia profile image
Created by AirwavesMedia
27exports
17 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
6videos
1image
8texts
1font
1audio
Transform your ordinary content into something extraordinary with the RGB Narrative Journey template. Visualize your story through vivid rgb-splitting effects and sleek split transitions that add a touch of modern elegance. Ideal for promos or openers, this template lets you weave images, videos, and text into a visually appealing narrative. Tailor with your logo, fonts, and colors to create a captivating slideshow that’s ready to publish.
Examples (20)
