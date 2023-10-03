Rounded Minimal CTA 6

Drive more engagement with a clean, transparent YouTube subscribe overlay. This minimal UI features a rounded CTA button, like and bell icons, an avatar/logo slot, and a neat name bar. Smooth click interactions and subtle bounce keep the focus on your call to action without blocking your footage. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand. Ideal for skits, reviews, unboxings, tutorials, music clips, and more—drop it over any video to prompt viewers to follow and engage.