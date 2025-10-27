15 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
25fps
3videos
2images
3texts
1font
1audio
Immerse yourself in the vibrant urban landscape with our 3D Cinematic Billboard Intro template. Look up at towering skyscrapers as your brand comes to life on a massive 3D billboard screen. With full customization options for your logo, text, and color scheme, this panoramic cityscape reveal ends with your logo standing proudly. Perfect for brands looking to make a bold city impact!
