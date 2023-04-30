Anime Style Webcam Overlay

Bring anime energy to your stream with a sleek webcam overlay featuring glowing particles and electrifying accents. The clean central frame keeps your facecam in focus, while a stylish top name bar showcases your handle. Subtle motion and occasional lightning hits add dynamism without distracting your audience. Designed as a transparent stream element, it layers effortlessly over gameplay or IRL scenes and adapts to many setups. Make it yours by adjusting colors and styling to match your brand, then go live with a polished, high-impact look.