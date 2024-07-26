en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Gunshots Visualizer
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by EnjoystX
12exports
Up to 2h
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1song
1image
1text
1font
Turn up the volume and let your beats take visual form with Gunshots Visualizer. At the heart of this audio-synced spectacle is a chrome 3D skull, encircled by rhythmically firing pistols that translate every bass drop and high note into a jaw-dropping light show. Perfect for musicians, DJs, and audio aficionados, this template lets you customize logos, text, and colors for an unforgettable audio-visual experience.
Similar templates
Best of EnjoystX
By tarazz
2h
8
3
30
Animate your tunes with the ultimate sound-driven escapade. Our headbanging skull and throbbing audio spectrum mirror the energy of your beats. Tailor every beat with custom text, colors, and fonts. Jumpstart your visual journey and let your music pulsate through this spellbinding visualizer video.
By tarazz
2h
5
4
30
Turn up the volume and sync your beats with our Skull Headbanger template. The animated skull character comes alive with the rhythm, creating a headbanging visual that'll keep viewers hooked. This music visualizer caters to all your audio tracks, giving them extra edge and excitement. Customize colors, text, and animation to achieve a visually stunning showcase for your musical talents.
By S_WorX
2h
4
4
27
Feel the heartbeat of the streets with the Groove Guns music visualizer. Your track takes center stage as guns sync to the beat, providing an urban backdrop to your soundscapes. Fully customizable with your distinctive images, texts, and colors, this visualizer transforms your audio track into a share-worthy spectacle that captures the essence of your musical narrative.
By EnjoystX
2h
11
5
24
Amplify your music’s soul with our Melting Visualizer, where the pulse of your tracks vibrantly shapes the text on screen. Perfect for captivating an audience on any platform, this customizable visualizer blends your personal artistry with the universal language of music. Add your logo and select colors to resonate with your audience, turning listeners into viewers and fans into devotees.
By EnjoystX
2h
1
3
21
Bring your music to life with our all-encompassing visualizer that translates beats into a visual odyssey. Sound waves ripple across the screen, moving to the rhythm of your track, creating a striking display. Customize this audio-visual canvas with your logo, colors, and text, making your brand resonate as strongly as your music does. It's the perfect way to showcase your sound on any screen.
By EnjoystX
2h
1
3
19
The Flame of Fire Visualizer is a mesmerizing and captivating template that brings your music to life. As your audio plays, vibrant flames dance and flicker in sync with the sound waves, creating a stunning visual representation of the music. The fiery elements add an intense and energetic atmosphere, making it perfect for music videos, DJ performances, or any project that needs an element of fire and excitement. Let the Flame of Fire Visualizer ignite your audience's senses and create an unforgettable experience.
By TippyTop
2h
4
5
33
On the Stage Lyrics is a captivating video that pairs the vibrant energy of live performances with the immersive experience of synchronized lyrics. As the music unfolds, viewers are treated to a visual feast of artists performing on stage, each moment punctuated by lyrics displayed prominently on screen. This dynamic combination allows audiences to engage deeply with the music, feeling the rhythm and emotion while following along with the words. With the flexibility to customize text and colors, you can ensure your song not only hits the right notes but captivates your audience on social media.
By mocarg
2h
16
3
18
Show the power of your sound with threads reacting to your music while echoing in the distance! Exposure and lens dirt show up when the bass is high. Choose one of 4 different camera angles, apply different themes, adjust colors and upload your media. Just like that - there’s your professional music video. Try everything for free!
Menu
Templates
Solutions