RGB Split Alert Overlay
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
258exports
Elevate your livestream with a transparent alert overlay that pops. This design blends glitch motion, RGB split, and chromatic aberration for a bold, futuristic look that stays readable on any background. The centered rounded-rectangle banner and animated type-in create a high-impact moment that your audience won’t miss. Easily customize fonts, colors, size, and the event label to match your branding. Perfect for streamers seeking a modern, energetic notification that stands out without cluttering the scene. Install, personalize, and trigger attention-grabbing alerts in seconds.
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