en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Sleek Clean Reveal
00:00/00:09
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by EnjoystX
19exports
9 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Present your brand with elegance and impact using our Sleek Clean Reveal template. Watch as dynamic lines draw the eye to your logo, graced with a lustrous gloss effect for a lasting impression. Easily tailor the logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to fit your company's image, and captivate audiences across full-screen displays with this versatile template.
Similar templates
Best of EnjoystX
By babayaga
9s
2
3
5
Elegant Logo reveal is a perfect corporate video opener for presentations, product reviews, testimonials, job offers, and other HR communications., but also movie trailers, promos, commercials, and vlogs. Upload your logo and enter a tagline, it’s that simple.
By Moysher
7s
17
3
15
Step into the spotlight with our Stroke Clean Reveal. A single line carves out your identity before a shimmering gradient infuses life into your brand's colors. Customizable fonts and colors ensure that your logo shines against the natural hues and final glare. Perfect for any platform, this video is your ticket to a professional, memorable introduction.
By Mr.Rabbit
7s
7
3
9
Step into the spotlight with our Edge Zoom Reveal template. Your logo takes center stage, lighting up the virtual canvas with vibrant rays that captivate the viewer. Dive into a journey through your brand's DNA, rushing through a tunnel of iconic contours that lead to the glossy emblem of your identity. Perfect for any platform, this template offers deep customization for your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors.
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
11
Introduce your brand with a dramatic twist using our cutting-edge Multi Layer Extrusion template. Watch as your logo extrudes in three layers and spins into its final form, accompanied by a glossy light sweep that promises to dazzle viewers. Effortlessly input your tagline, choose fonts and colors to make it uniquely yours, and captivate your audience from the get-go!
By Moysher
7s
13
3
15
Step into the future of branding with our Stroke Pixel Reveal template. Watch as lines craft your logo's silhouette, filling it with a burst of cubic brilliance before it's unveiled. A glossy, reflective logo emerges, standing proudly amidst a clean backdrop. Your logo and tagline shine with customizable fonts and colors, ready to captivate audiences on various screen displays.
By koma
7s
4
3
8
Modern and clean, the perfect opener for business videos and any YouTube channel that appreciates precision and thoughtfulness. Start the next product release or review video, a presentation, yearly report or online lesson with this classy logo intro, showing the impact of your brand.
By MotionBank21
12s
8
3
14
Introducing the epitome of sophistication with our Circle Elegance Unveil template. Witness a mesmerizing dance of circles gracefully unveiling your brand. Ideal for corporate presentations or YouTube intros, this minimalist design allows for easy customization of colors, fonts, and animations. Reflect your brand’s elegance with smooth transitions and modern aesthetics on full-screen displays.
By Shoeeb
8s
4
3
3
Turn your logo into a 3D Logo Outline and make a beautiful, minimalist logo animation for all your branded content. The animation will automatically conform to the outline of you logo, making a unique opener for every brand. Change the font or colors with quick and accessible customization options.
Menu
Templates
Solutions