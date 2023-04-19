VHS Glitch Stinger Transition

Bring nostalgic energy to your stream with a fast, transparent stinger transition that blends scenes using VHS-style glitch, scanlines, and a retro loading UI. A bold grid backdrop and playful, cartoony accents create a standout 80s-inspired look. Drop in your logo, tweak colors, and you’re ready for Twitch, YouTube, or any live setup. This stinger is optimized for clean, punchy cuts without interrupting the flow, giving your content a unique, vintage edge while staying modern and fun.