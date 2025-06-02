Try for free
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
3D Contour Spectacle

Intro
0-6s
2K
Landscape
Gloss
Flare
Outline
Elegant
Simple
Minimalist
Music
Gaming
Goldenmotion profile image
Created by Goldenmotion
9exports
6 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Present your brand in a captivating light with our high-definition 3D Contour Spectacle template, drawing viewers in with a spectacular reveal of lines that morph into your logo. The surge of particles tailors a unique representation of your presence, customizable with your colors and tagline. This ready-to-publish video sets a professional tone for your introductions or standalones on any platform.
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
Stylish Brand Unveil
By Goldenmotion
6s
5
3
8
Elevate your brand's visual identity with our stunning Stylish Brand Unveil animation. Watch as individual logo pieces dynamically come together from the edges of the screen, forming your complete logo in the center. A sleek rotational effect adds a transparent shine, enhancing the design with a professional touch. The sequence concludes with the tagline gracefully appearing beneath the logo, leaving a lasting impression. Perfect for modern and innovative brands!
Dynamic Brand Unveil
By Goldenmotion
5s
3
3
10
Elevate your brand's visual narrative using the artistic finesse of our Dynamic Brand Unveil template. Shadows and light pirouette around your 3D logo, as it emerges with elegance and energy. Seamlessly include your logo, tagline, and brand colors to make this mesmerizing intro uniquely yours. Not just for openings, this piece also stands alone proudly, ensuring your brand's message takes center stage.
Contour Rise
By Goldenmotion
6s
8
3
12
Your brand's first impression just got a high-definition upgrade with our Contour Rise. Witness as a 3D spectacle unfolds, drawing boundary lines into existence and meticulously crafting your logo and tagline from a cascade of particles. Customizable features like fonts and colors put you in the director's chair for this phenomena. It's a premium reveal for your premium brand. Ready to rule any screen.
Minimal Stroke
By mhakmal07
6s
3
3
11
Simple, Minimal, and effective Reveal animation video! Made Your Video Opener Incredible. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Clean Rotating 3D Logo
By MotionBox
6s
4
3
8
Elevate your brand with sophistication using the Clean Rotating 3D Logo template. A minimalist, rotating 3D logo animation that transitions from the shadows into the spotlight, mirroring your business aspirations. The template's customization options, including logo, tagline, and color palette, cater to your unique branding needs. This template is your key to unforgettable intros or impactful standalone videos.
Elegant Glossy
By motionaceh
6s
5
3
5
Clean logo with elegant glossy is perfect to show of intro/outro of your company. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Dynamic Elegance Reveal
By Goldenmotion
5s
8
3
10
Elevate your brand to new heights with our Dynamic Elegance Reveal template. As delicate strokes artfully converge, your 3D logo comes alive, basking in a dance of light and shadow. Tailor the experience with your own logo, tagline, and brand colors. Perfect for intros or standalone content, this striking video will mesmerize your audience and give your message the grand stage it deserves.
Minimal Corporate
By motionaceh
6s
5
3
5
Minimal Corporate is a clean, clear and creatively animated with a stylish looking logo reveal. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
