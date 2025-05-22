en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
00:00/00:12
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by Goldenmotion
28exports
12 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
14videos
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Captivate your audience with a Pulse of Motion reveal, where elegance meets evolution in a 3D animation spectacle. Customize with your own logo, image, and video content, all set against a cinematic backdrop that leads the eye in a dance of depth and movement. Elevate your introductions and showcase your brand with a flair that's uniquely yours.
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
By Goldenmotion
8s
21
18
8
Dive into the world of professional storytelling with Elegant Grid Reveal, where creative portraits and image grids culminate in a stunning logo reveal. This template offers full customization, from logos to colors, allowing your corporate identity to shine in every frame. Designed for impactful intros and high-level presentations, it’s your ticket to a polished, broadcast-ready brand showcase.
By Goldenmotion
8s
21
7
10
Showcase your vision with the Revolving Photo Showcase template, where four photos dance in rotation before your logo takes the stage. Ideal for anyone looking to craft polished promo videos, this brings a professional flair perfect for YouTube or Facebook. It's fully customizable, letting you tailor images, fonts, and colors to suit your brand's theme.
By Goldenmotion
9s
25
8
8
Dive into a spectacular visual journey with our dynamic Cylindrical Creative Reveal. Images glide seamlessly along a cylindrical photo carousel, drawing viewers into a world of movement before gracefully revealing your logo and tagline. Ideal for promos and presentations, it’s easy to customize with your chosen images, videos, colors, and fonts, creating a polished video ready to make an impact.
By Goldenmotion
7s
25
18
8
Step into the limelight with a sophisticated blend of portraits transformed into a polished image grid, concluding with a sleek logo reveal. Our Flow Montage Mosaic template is designed for everything from creative intros to corporate showcases. Simply add logo, tagline, fonts, colors, and more to craft a ready-to-publish video that unfolds your story with elegance and flair. Celebrate milestones or captivate audiences with a video as graceful as your brand.
By Goldenmotion
9s
21
15
8
Elevate your brand's digital presence with a reveal that spins, surprises, and makes a memorable mark. The Revolving Slides Unveil template blends motion with emotion, letting you customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors for a presentation that sticks. Perfectly tailored for cinematic intros or dynamic content, make your reveal count where clarity meets creativity.
By Goldenmotion
9s
24
10
13
Introduce your brand with a digital twist using the Sleek Search Unveil template. Your logo takes center stage as the ultimate search result, showcasing your brand's prominence and relevance. Fully customizable with your tagline, fonts, and colors, it’s your turn to be what everyone's been looking for. Perfect for intros or as a polished, standalone video, ideal for any platform.
By thundermotion2021
7s
2
3
9
Step into the digital era with sophistication using our Elegant Glitch Reveal. A vibrant RGB glitch sets the scene for a sleek logo reveal, capturing the essence of modernity. Perfect for dynamic brands or digital businesses, this template lets you customize fonts, colors, and taglines to align with your brand's identity. Whether it's for an intro, outro, or viral content, this animation will turn heads and make an impact.
By Goldenmotion
8s
21
18
8
Dive into the world of professional storytelling with Elegant Grid Reveal, where creative portraits and image grids culminate in a stunning logo reveal. This template offers full customization, from logos to colors, allowing your corporate identity to shine in every frame. Designed for impactful intros and high-level presentations, it’s your ticket to a polished, broadcast-ready brand showcase.
Menu
Templates
Solutions