en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Pulse of Motion

Templates
/
Branding
4K
6-15s
Landscape
Frame
Gradient
Corporate
Flare
Elegant
Simple
Minimalist
More details
Pulse of Motion - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:12
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Goldenmotion profile image
Created by Goldenmotion
28exports
12 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
14videos
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Captivate your audience with a Pulse of Motion reveal, where elegance meets evolution in a 3D animation spectacle. Customize with your own logo, image, and video content, all set against a cinematic backdrop that leads the eye in a dance of depth and movement. Elevate your introductions and showcase your brand with a flair that's uniquely yours.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
Elegant Grid Reveal Original theme video
Elegant Grid Reveal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
8s
21
18
8
Dive into the world of professional storytelling with Elegant Grid Reveal, where creative portraits and image grids culminate in a stunning logo reveal. This template offers full customization, from logos to colors, allowing your corporate identity to shine in every frame. Designed for impactful intros and high-level presentations, it’s your ticket to a polished, broadcast-ready brand showcase.
Revolving Photo Showcase Original theme video
Revolving Photo Showcase
Edit
By Goldenmotion
8s
21
7
10
Showcase your vision with the Revolving Photo Showcase template, where four photos dance in rotation before your logo takes the stage. Ideal for anyone looking to craft polished promo videos, this brings a professional flair perfect for YouTube or Facebook. It's fully customizable, letting you tailor images, fonts, and colors to suit your brand's theme.
Cylindrical Creative Reveal Original theme video
Cylindrical Creative Reveal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
9s
25
8
8
Dive into a spectacular visual journey with our dynamic Cylindrical Creative Reveal. Images glide seamlessly along a cylindrical photo carousel, drawing viewers into a world of movement before gracefully revealing your logo and tagline. Ideal for promos and presentations, it’s easy to customize with your chosen images, videos, colors, and fonts, creating a polished video ready to make an impact.
Flow Montage Mosaic Original theme video
Flow Montage Mosaic
Edit
By Goldenmotion
7s
25
18
8
Step into the limelight with a sophisticated blend of portraits transformed into a polished image grid, concluding with a sleek logo reveal. Our Flow Montage Mosaic template is designed for everything from creative intros to corporate showcases. Simply add logo, tagline, fonts, colors, and more to craft a ready-to-publish video that unfolds your story with elegance and flair. Celebrate milestones or captivate audiences with a video as graceful as your brand.
Revolving Slides Unveil Original theme video
Revolving Slides Unveil
Edit
By Goldenmotion
9s
21
15
8
Elevate your brand's digital presence with a reveal that spins, surprises, and makes a memorable mark. The Revolving Slides Unveil template blends motion with emotion, letting you customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors for a presentation that sticks. Perfectly tailored for cinematic intros or dynamic content, make your reveal count where clarity meets creativity.
Sleek Search Unveil Sky theme video
Sleek Search Unveil
Edit
By Goldenmotion
9s
24
10
13
Introduce your brand with a digital twist using the Sleek Search Unveil template. Your logo takes center stage as the ultimate search result, showcasing your brand's prominence and relevance. Fully customizable with your tagline, fonts, and colors, it’s your turn to be what everyone's been looking for. Perfect for intros or as a polished, standalone video, ideal for any platform.
Elegant Glitch Reveal Original theme video
Elegant Glitch Reveal
Edit
By thundermotion2021
7s
2
3
9
Step into the digital era with sophistication using our Elegant Glitch Reveal. A vibrant RGB glitch sets the scene for a sleek logo reveal, capturing the essence of modernity. Perfect for dynamic brands or digital businesses, this template lets you customize fonts, colors, and taglines to align with your brand's identity. Whether it's for an intro, outro, or viral content, this animation will turn heads and make an impact.
Elegant Grid Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Elegant Grid Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By Goldenmotion
8s
21
18
8
Dive into the world of professional storytelling with Elegant Grid Reveal, where creative portraits and image grids culminate in a stunning logo reveal. This template offers full customization, from logos to colors, allowing your corporate identity to shine in every frame. Designed for impactful intros and high-level presentations, it’s your ticket to a polished, broadcast-ready brand showcase.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us