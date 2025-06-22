Menu
Radiant Collision - Vertical
Step into the limelight with Radiant Collision, where sleek neon streaks dash and collide to reveal your brand. Foster an electrifying first impression on YouTube or social media with a logo intro that combines movement and light in a radiant burst of energy. Tailor fonts and colors to fit your identity, and let shimmering particles announce your presence in full force.
Best of Goldenmotion
By Goldenmotion
6s
6
3
11
Present your brand in a captivating light with our high-definition 3D Contour Spectacle template, drawing viewers in with a spectacular reveal of lines that morph into your logo. The surge of particles tailors a unique representation of your presence, customizable with your colors and tagline. This ready-to-publish video sets a professional tone for your introductions or standalones on any platform.
By 12artlife12
6s
10
3
13
Introduce your brand with distinction using our Modern Glow Intro reveal template. Glide along a glowing line that artfully outlines your logo, progressing into a 3D masterpiece of sophistication. Customizable fonts and colors blend seamlessly as your tagline materializes, offering a polished and memorable introduction for any platform.
By Goldenmotion
6s
8
3
13
Step into the future of branding with our Radiant Neon Reveal template that makes your logo take center stage with a radiant neon glow. Watch as your emblem rotates and shrinks to fit perfectly in viewers' minds, highlighted by a pulsing tagline and cinematic smoke effects for a fully immersive video experience. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand's identity and publish a video that's as forward-thinking as your business.
By Mr.Rabbit
5s
7
3
10
Step into the limelight with our Retro Color Split template that captures the essence of your brand's style. Our dynamic template pieces together colored edges of your logo, culminating in a radiant burst of light that brings your emblem to life. Perfect for intros or showcasing your brand, the sleek gloss finish adds a touch of sophistication. Customize fonts and colors to tailor a video that's truly yours and ready to publish.
By Goldenmotion
6s
9
3
12
Your brand's first impression just got a high-definition upgrade with our Contour Rise. Witness as a 3D spectacle unfolds, drawing boundary lines into existence and meticulously crafting your logo and tagline from a cascade of particles. Customizable features like fonts and colors put you in the director's chair for this phenomena. It's a premium reveal for your premium brand. Ready to rule any screen.
By Goldenmotion
6s
5
3
8
Elevate your brand's visual identity with our stunning Stylish Brand Unveil animation. Watch as individual logo pieces dynamically come together from the edges of the screen, forming your complete logo in the center. A sleek rotational effect adds a transparent shine, enhancing the design with a professional touch. The sequence concludes with the tagline gracefully appearing beneath the logo, leaving a lasting impression. Perfect for modern and innovative brands!
By Goldenmotion
6s
5
3
13
Step into a world where your brand takes center stage with our Dynamic 3D Unveiling template. Watch as the layers merge from various angles into a stunning 3D centerpiece, perfect for any brand looking to make a bold statement. Whether you want an impactful opener or a striking standalone visual, this horizontal video caters to your needs with a customizable logo, tagline, fonts, and colors.
By thundermotion2021
6s
5
3
5
Transform your logo reveal into a breathtaking visual experience with the Cinematic Reveal template. The dynamic fiery glow effects create a mesmerizing journey that seamlessly positions your brand and tagline front and center. Tailor the fonts and colors to match your branding with our easy-to-customize template. It's ready to be published, ensuring your brand makes a dramatic entrance.
