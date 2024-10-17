en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Mockup generator
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Voltage Vortex Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
0-6s
Landscape
Electric
Reflection
Neon
Energy
Gradient
Dark
Outline
Particles
Full HD
More details
Voltage Vortex Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:06
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Goldenmotion profile image
Created by Goldenmotion
33exports
6 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Captivate your audience with our Voltage Vortex Reveal that's charged with meaning. Swirls of electricity and sparks showcase your logo in a truly dynamic scene, perfect for high-impact introductions or statements. Personalize it with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to power up any presentation, ad, or educational content on any platform.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
Digital Lightning Reveal Original theme video
Digital Lightning Reveal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
5
3
11
Introducing your brand has never been so electrifying! With our Digital Lightning Reveal, a stunning glowing border line kicks things off with a surge of energy. As digital elements gather to craft your logo's outline, a magnificent lightning bolt sets the scene ablaze, revealing your tagline in a bold and vibrant finale. With customization options like your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, create the shock and awe your brand deserves in this high definition marvel.
Electric Contour Sparks Original theme video
Electric Contour Sparks
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
5s
7
3
9
Electrify your audience with an unforgettable logo reveal. Watch as a conglomerate of electric shocks and sparks unveil your brand in the Electric Contour Sparks template. Each shock carries the essence of your brand, converging into a dynamic logo presentation. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a truly vibrant and bespoke identity.
Electric Neon Reveal Original theme video
Electric Neon Reveal
Edit
By minimax
6s
6
3
10
Present your brand with an electrifying spark using the Electric Neon Reveal template. Imagine your logo dynamically taking center stage, illuminated by neon-electric contours against a stunning dark, rain-kissed studio setting. Add a personal touch by customizing logo, tagline, and colors, then unveil your brand with a neon glitch that will keep your audience glued to the screen.
Searing Rhapsody Original theme video
Searing Rhapsody
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
6
3
10
Ignite your brand with the mesmerizing Searing Rhapsody, set in a captivating dark mood. Delve into a world where the boundaries between reality and the digital realm blur. Enveloped in an ethereal haze of smoke, your logo emerges like a fiery ember, pulsating with energy and allure. Experience the fusion of digital aesthetics and atmospheric ambiance as your brand symbolizes resilience and dynamism. With its captivating visual effects and dark undertones, this template sets the stage for an unforgettable branding experience.
Power Surge Original theme video
Power Surge
Edit
By PixBolt
3s
5
3
11
Elevate your videos with our Power Surge template. This epic and electrifying logo reveal is perfect for any project, from movies and trailers to presentations and events. Its fast and flashy look will captivate your audience and make your content stand out. Customize it with your own logo, colors, and tagline to create a personalized touch. Ready to publish and packed with excitement, this template will leave a lasting impression on your viewers.
Digital Lightning Reveal - Post Original theme video
Digital Lightning Reveal - Post
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
5
3
9
Introducing your brand has never been so electrifying! With our Digital Lightning Reveal, a stunning glowing border line kicks things off with a surge of energy. As digital elements gather to craft your logo's outline, a magnificent lightning bolt sets the scene ablaze, revealing your tagline in a bold and vibrant finale. With customization options like your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, create the shock and awe your brand deserves in this high definition marvel.
Digital Lightning Reveal - Square Original theme video
Digital Lightning Reveal - Square
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
5
3
9
Introducing your brand has never been so electrifying! With our Digital Lightning Reveal, a stunning glowing border line kicks things off with a surge of energy. As digital elements gather to craft your logo's outline, a magnificent lightning bolt sets the scene ablaze, revealing your tagline in a bold and vibrant finale. With customization options like your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, create the shock and awe your brand deserves in this high definition marvel.
Digital Lightning Reveal - vertical Original theme video
Digital Lightning Reveal - vertical
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
5
3
9
Introducing your brand has never been so electrifying! With our Digital Lightning Reveal, a stunning glowing border line kicks things off with a surge of energy. As digital elements gather to craft your logo's outline, a magnificent lightning bolt sets the scene ablaze, revealing your tagline in a bold and vibrant finale. With customization options like your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, create the shock and awe your brand deserves in this high definition marvel.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Mockup generator
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us