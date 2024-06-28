en
Stylish Urban Promo
Create a visual narrative that stands out with our Stylish Urban Promo template. Bring your brand story to life in full-screen wonder as this sleek slideshow enhances your media with captivating animations and effects. From sizzling urban tales to corporate success stories, customize your craft with images, videos, text, fonts, and colors. Prepare to engage and inspire your audience with a ready-to-publish masterpiece.
A dynamic modern slideshow, with 5 color presets to switch between and make the Images more interesting. Tell your business’ story and share your values by completing the puzzle and finish off with a classy outro video showcasing your logo and website. Turn on widescreen to make it cinematic or dirty the lenses to spice up the Video.
Modern Mosaic – Presentation is a professional-looking template with an outstanding design and clean, smooth text animations and transitions.
This template features a smooth and elegant design. It contains 36 text placeholders, 12 media placeholders, and 1 logo placeholder. You can edit and customize the text placeholders and media placeholders. You can use it to showcase your photos and video clips.
Modern Motivational Opener is a fresh looking and energetically animated template. It's structured well and has a trendy design. It contains 19 media placeholders and 20 editable text layers. It will fit all of your motivational videos, from sports to business! Impress your audience with this up to date and dynamically animated template.
Corporate Presentation is a unique and modern slideshow with a timeline template for After Effects. Use it for a short business corporate slideshow, presentation of your startup, or your company. This template contains 30 placeholders and 60 editable text layers. A great way of showing off your corporate slideshow, presentation your corporate history, or your startup. Tell the world about your company. Easy to use, fast to render.
Geometric Shapes - Slideshow form your story through a video presentation that features a logo reveal, your images or videos, and a branded logo or text outro. Create this video slideshow online with Videobolt.
Rectangle Line - Slideshow is a stylish video slideshow template with an attractive design, modern text animation and trendy transitioning effects. Perfect for corporate videos, new product releases, feature promos, as well as sharing company values and key information. Customize with many custom colors, font and a branded logo or text outro. Improve your internal and external communication with professional video, made in minutes!
Corporate Business - Slideshow is a stylish template with attractive designs, modern text animations, and trendy transition effects. It contains 6 placeholders for text, 6 placeholders for media, and 2 logo or text placeholders for the intro and outro. This template is designed to be displayed at corporate events, business conferences, commercials, presentations, and much more.
