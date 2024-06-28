Stylish Urban Promo

By Balalaika 1min 5s 21 91 15

Corporate Presentation is a unique and modern slideshow with a timeline template for After Effects. Use it for a short business corporate slideshow, presentation of your startup, or your company. This template contains 30 placeholders and 60 editable text layers. A great way of showing off your corporate slideshow, presentation your corporate history, or your startup. Tell the world about your company. Easy to use, fast to render.