Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Modernistic Lower Third 12

Templates
/
Youtuber
0-6s
Landscape
Elegant
Title
Overlay
Transparent
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Modernistic Lower Third 12 - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:06
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Background - Light
Keyboard shortcuts H
HannaDarling profile image
Created by HannaDarling
7exports
6 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
3texts
1font
1audio
Elevate your video with the sleek elegance of our Modernistic Lower Third template. Designed for a modern aesthetic, this template enhances your video projects with stylish animations and clean transitions. It's perfect for adding professional titles, names, or crucial details in a captivating way. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your needs and impress your audience.
Best of HannaDarling
Modernistic Lower Third 9 Original theme video
Modernistic Lower Third 9
Edit
By HannaDarling
6s
1
3
9
Modernistic Lower Third 3 Original theme video
Modernistic Lower Third 3
Edit
By HannaDarling
6s
1
3
9
Modernistic Lower Third 11 Original theme video
Modernistic Lower Third 11
Edit
By HannaDarling
6s
1
4
14
Modernistic Lower Third 10 Original theme video
Modernistic Lower Third 10
Edit
By HannaDarling
6s
1
3
9
Modernistic Lower Third 8 Original theme video
Modernistic Lower Third 8
Edit
By HannaDarling
6s
1
4
11
Modernistic Lower Third 7 Original theme video
Modernistic Lower Third 7
Edit
By HannaDarling
6s
1
3
10
Modernistic Lower Third 6 Original theme video
Modernistic Lower Third 6
Edit
By HannaDarling
6s
1
3
11
Modernistic Lower Third 5 Original theme video
Modernistic Lower Third 5
Edit
By HannaDarling
6s
1
4
11
